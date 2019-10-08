Livenodes Price Reaches $0.0305 on Major Exchanges (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded 71.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Livenodes has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $41,156.00 and approximately $322.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Escodex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00640279 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00025673 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004100 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000447 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,651,907 coins and its circulating supply is 1,347,450 coins. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @

. Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007. The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online.

Livenodes Coin Trading

Livenodes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

