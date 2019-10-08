Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 65.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 65.69 ($0.86).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLOY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective (down from GBX 70 ($0.91)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective (down from GBX 75 ($0.98)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of LLOY traded up GBX 0.41 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 52.03 ($0.68). The company had a trading volume of 80,988,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.65. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers sold 384,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total transaction of £203,908.49 ($266,442.56). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 182,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £100,161.60 ($130,878.87). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 660,775 shares of company stock worth $35,385,299.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

