Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LOOP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

LOOP traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 242,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.24 million, a P/E ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $18.65.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Loop Industries will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Loop Industries news, Director Sidney Mortimer Horn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 870,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 164,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 633.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 146,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 126,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

