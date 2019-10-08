LoyalCoin (LYL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $161,595.00

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. LoyalCoin has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $161,595.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $32.15, $51.55 and $5.60.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00195351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.01023004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030911 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00091712 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Coin Profile

LoyalCoin was first traded on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io.

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

