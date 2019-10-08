LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LYFT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $70.00 price objective on shares of LYFT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.15.

Get LYFT alerts:

LYFT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.16. 3,594,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,956,309. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. LYFT has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,850.00. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $287,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,302.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,000 shares of company stock worth $5,563,370 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in LYFT during the second quarter worth $205,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in LYFT during the second quarter worth $1,034,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in LYFT during the second quarter worth $69,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in LYFT by 66.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 830,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 330,800 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in LYFT during the second quarter worth $18,858,000. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.