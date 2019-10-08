Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Position Increased by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14,258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,162,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092,169 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,706,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,892,000 after purchasing an additional 283,790 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,634,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,616,000 after purchasing an additional 163,911 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,977,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $464,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,002.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.40. The stock had a trading volume of 703,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,693. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average is $63.86. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $67.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.48% and a net margin of 48.33%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. Bank of America upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

