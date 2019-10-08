Maincoin Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $304,539.00 and approximately $3,527.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maincoin has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Maincoin token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038695 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.39 or 0.05510730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000248 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00016449 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,919,047 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

