Maker (MKR) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $451.04 or 0.05482375 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, GOPAX, Kucoin and Ethfinex. In the last week, Maker has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $451.04 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038525 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000253 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00016314 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitMart, Radar Relay, Kucoin, HitBTC, Kyber Network, OKEx, GOPAX, CoinMex, Bancor Network, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, DDEX, IDEX, OasisDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

