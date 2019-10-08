Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.02

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.02 and traded as high as $29.66. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 71,644 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods Inc will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 84.88%.

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Deborah Keenan Simpson sold 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.86, for a total value of C$1,055,442.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,423,091.03.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.