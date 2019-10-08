MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to announce sales of $122.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.10 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $101.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $501.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490.10 million to $511.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $567.83 million, with estimates ranging from $554.60 million to $597.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on MarketAxess from $244.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.17.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $402,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,465,058.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $955,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,433,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,750 shares of company stock worth $8,359,543. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in MarketAxess by 8.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,375,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,504,000 after buying an additional 339,211 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,228,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,290,000 after purchasing an additional 42,066 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,794,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 221.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,304,000 after purchasing an additional 591,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 16.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 518,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,984 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $347.79. 233,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,654. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. MarketAxess has a one year low of $182.99 and a one year high of $421.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.05 and a 200 day moving average of $318.36.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

