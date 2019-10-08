Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE MLP traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,064. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. Maui Land & Pineapple has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maui Land & Pineapple stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (NYSE:MLP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.75% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.