McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGRC. Sidoti raised their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

NASDAQ MGRC traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $67.07. 56,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,062. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.50. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $70.88.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $60,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,322.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $251,061.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,315.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,446. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 106,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

