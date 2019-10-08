Medicalchain (MTN) Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Medicalchain has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $68,756.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Medicalchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Medicalchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00196478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.01027100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00031160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091947 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Medicalchain

Medicalchain’s genesis date was October 16th, 2017. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,656,962 tokens. The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en.

Medicalchain Token Trading

Medicalchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Huobi, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Medicalchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Medicalchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Medicalchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Medicalchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.