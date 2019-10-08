Melon Market Capitalization Achieves $4.27 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Melon token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.41 or 0.00041589 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Liqui and Bittrex. Melon has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $3,258.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00195084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.01027251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00030537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091599 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Radar Relay, Liqui, IDEX, Kraken and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

