Mercury Trading 32.3% Higher Over Last Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Mercury has a market cap of $452,263.00 and approximately $3,120.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mercury has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00196295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.01025416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00031287 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091911 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

