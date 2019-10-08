Mexican Gold (CVE:MEX) Trading Down 17.9%

Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:MEX) shares dropped 17.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 107,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 76,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.34 price target on shares of Mexican Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.39.

Mexican Gold Company Profile (CVE:MEX)

Mexican Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for diamond, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Las Minas project that includes five mineral concessions located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.

