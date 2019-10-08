MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Shares Purchased by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Corp acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

MFA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

NYSE:MFA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,283. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.52.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 61.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. MFA FINL INC/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.65%.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Article: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.