MicroBitcoin (MBC) Trading Up 32.5% This Week

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $25.93 million and $7,303.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,770,575,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

