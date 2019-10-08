Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 103 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Chubb by 223.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its position in Chubb by 90.5% in the first quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 21,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.91.

NYSE:CB traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.99. 63,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,004. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.24. The company has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $162.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

In other news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $326,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,763,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,880. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

