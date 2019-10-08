Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Cuts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands comprises 1.2% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 21.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $118,379.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $669,029.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,953 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,229 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.65. 60,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,764. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUM. MKM Partners began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.65.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

