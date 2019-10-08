Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at $10,692,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,547 shares of company stock worth $2,862,231 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Wedbush upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

NYSE:USB traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $52.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

