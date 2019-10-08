Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.4% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $39,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $53,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.75. 2,985,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,686,139. The stock has a market cap of $233.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.93. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

