Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,047 shares of company stock worth $1,551,138 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.53. The stock had a trading volume of 45,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.22 and a 52 week high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. ValuEngine lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

