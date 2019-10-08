Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases New Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,190,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 18.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,786,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 19.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,848,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,251 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 7.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,540,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,528 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $30,172,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $124,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

NYSE:ADM traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.74. 136,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.07. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

