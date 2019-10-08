Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Trading Down 9.1%

Mkango Resources Ltd (CVE:MKA) dropped 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 37,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 million and a PE ratio of -3.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 54.84 and a quick ratio of 54.70.

About Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, and cobalt ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.