Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) to report sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Molson Coors Brewing reported sales of $2.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full-year sales of $10.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.54 billion to $10.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molson Coors Brewing.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,060. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

In related news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $103,915.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,894,000 after acquiring an additional 900,317 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after acquiring an additional 868,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,966,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,118,000 after acquiring an additional 606,976 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,665,000 after acquiring an additional 596,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,710,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,047,000 after acquiring an additional 451,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

