Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) Receives GBX 1,975 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,975 ($25.81).

MNDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,070 ($27.05) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider Peter Oswald purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,533 ($20.03) per share, for a total transaction of £76,650 ($100,156.80).

LON MNDI traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,543.50 ($20.17). 1,209,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,582.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,690.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,484 ($19.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,519.21 ($32.92).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of €0.27 ($0.32) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

