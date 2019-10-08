Monetha (MTH) Tops One Day Volume of $656,643.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Monetha token can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, OKEx and Tidex. Over the last week, Monetha has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Monetha has a total market cap of $6.74 million and $656,643.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00196295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.01025416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00031287 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091911 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Tidex, CoinExchange, Kucoin, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

