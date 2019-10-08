Morgan Stanley Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) has been given a €26.00 ($30.23) price target by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JUN3. Pareto Securities set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jungheinrich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.92 ($31.30).

ETR JUN3 traded down €0.49 ($0.57) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €19.11 ($22.22). 112,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,014. Jungheinrich has a fifty-two week low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a fifty-two week high of €32.36 ($37.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $917.28 million and a PE ratio of 10.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.86.

Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

