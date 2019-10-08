Morgan Stanley Trims Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Target Price to $120.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Shares of KSU opened at $126.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.97. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $134.70.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.55 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $871,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam J. Godderz sold 1,390 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $173,930.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at $612,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,730 shares of company stock worth $1,482,378. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $1,236,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

