Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.07

Shares of Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.07 and traded as high as $32.53. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at $32.31, with a volume of 38,788 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 237.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.07.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$212.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$211.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morneau Shepell Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 573.53%.

About Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

