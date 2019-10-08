Morses Club (LON:MCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $115.00

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.50), with a volume of 21446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.50 ($1.55).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 8.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 147.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.59 million and a P/E ratio of 9.35.

In other Morses Club news, insider Peter Ward acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £254,000 ($331,895.99). Also, insider Leslie Easson sold 75,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70), for a total value of £98,534.80 ($128,753.17).

Morses Club Company Profile (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

