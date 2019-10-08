MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.25. MRC Global posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). MRC Global had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRC shares. Scotiabank downgraded MRC Global from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen downgraded MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MRC Global by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 141,131 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Triad Investment Management raised its position in MRC Global by 12.9% during the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 228,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $946.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.