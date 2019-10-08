Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Down 6.1%

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s share price dropped 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.66 and last traded at $34.76, approximately 551,191 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 674,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Natera from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Natera alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 273.92% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $129,064.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,424.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $7,842,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 438,953 shares of company stock valued at $13,886,921. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.