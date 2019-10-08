Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NTRA traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,931. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. Natera has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 273.92%. The company had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $7,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,645 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,913.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $416,368.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 438,953 shares of company stock worth $13,886,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 575.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 134.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

