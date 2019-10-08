Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:NM traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $4.19. 96,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.19 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 41.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NM. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 43.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 134,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 40,775 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 49.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 194,751 shares during the period. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 379,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 83,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

