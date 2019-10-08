NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives $37.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.57.

NCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on NCR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd.

Shares of NCR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.50. 46,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.60. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 86.80% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NCR will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ncr Holdco L.P. Blackstone sold 9,129,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $299,006,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $512,044.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,175,687 shares of company stock worth $300,453,197. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 998.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

