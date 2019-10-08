NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. NGL Energy Partners posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

NGL stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,880. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.09. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 60,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $763,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 6,250 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,812.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 96.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 300,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 147,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,046,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $44,000. RR Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 6.1% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,890,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,544,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

