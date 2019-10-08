NMC Health (LON:NMC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,452.71

NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,452.71 and traded as low as $2,490.00. NMC Health shares last traded at $2,495.00, with a volume of 192,266 shares changing hands.

NMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NMC Health in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NMC Health from GBX 2,077 ($27.14) to GBX 1,986 ($25.95) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of NMC Health from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 4,000 ($52.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMC Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMC Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,820.20 ($49.92).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,494.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,452.71.

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

