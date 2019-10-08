Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.72

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 4432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Noah from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Noah by 11.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Noah by 32.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 27,008 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in Noah by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 2,911,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,103,000 after buying an additional 266,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Noah during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Noah by 15.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 50.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Company Profile (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

