Noble (NYSE:NE) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Noble (NYSE:NE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities cut shares of Noble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lowered shares of Noble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. SEB Equities lowered shares of Noble from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.70.

Shares of NE stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Noble has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $294.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.51.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noble will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Noble news, Director Julie H. Edwards purchased 25,000 shares of Noble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Noble by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 70,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Noble in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Noble by 13.2% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 343,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Noble by 18.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 45,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Noble by 509.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

