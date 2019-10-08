Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) will report earnings of $2.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54. Norfolk Southern reported earnings of $2.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $10.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cascend Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.22.

NSC stock traded down $4.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $211.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.