Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Trading Down 50%

Shares of Nortec Minerals Corp (CVE:NVT) were down 50% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 277,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 465% from the average daily volume of 49,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Nortec Minerals Company Profile (CVE:NVT)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, lithium, copper, and nickel ores. The company holds a 49% interest in the Tammela Project in southern Finland; and an option to earn 80% interest in four exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa, as well as evaluates various opportunities in Ecuador.

