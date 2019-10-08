Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price target on Northern Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.85.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $4,288,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $98,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $9,682,259. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.76. 77,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,341. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

