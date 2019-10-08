Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,789 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the quarter. WP Carey comprises 2.0% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of WP Carey worth $11,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WP Carey by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,606,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,547,000 after buying an additional 952,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,897,000 after purchasing an additional 309,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,752,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,964,000 after purchasing an additional 813,846 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 9.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,851,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,306,000 after purchasing an additional 165,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,665,000 after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. ValuEngine downgraded WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.85). WP Carey had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 38.36%. The firm had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.