Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Buys 20,835 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 11.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

In other news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $819,025.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 78,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,723.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $57,870.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AOS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,257. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

