Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Watsco worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Watsco by 4.2% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 54.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Shares of WSO traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,351. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.65. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $131.88 and a one year high of $174.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 98.61%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

