Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 19,833 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 1.6% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,874,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,497 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 449.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,322,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 22.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,096 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.70.

Southern stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.56. 245,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,451. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $116,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,580. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

