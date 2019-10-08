NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Trading Down 3.5%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) fell 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58, 41,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,252,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.10 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 1,283.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 382,645 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.96% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

