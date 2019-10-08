Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 90 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 90 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a CHF 88 price target on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 88 price target on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 90 price target on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America set a CHF 104 price target on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 price target on Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 90.85.

Novartis has a 1 year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1 year high of CHF 88.30.

Novartis Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

